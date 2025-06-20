You make these tacos in a sheet pan

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Crispy Sheet Pan Tacos with Creamy Chipotle Sauce.

For the Tacos:

1/2 tsp. baking soda + 1/2 Tbsp. water

1 lb. ground beef

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. dried oregano

1/2 tsp. cumin

1/2 tsp. paprika

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

4 oz. can diced green chilis

1 1/2 c. shredded Monterey jack cheese

1 Roma tomato, diced

12 fajita sized tortillas

For the Sauce:

1/2 c. sour cream

1/4 c. sour cream

1 or 2 chipotle peppers, chopped

1 tsp. minced garlic

1 tsp. lime juice

1 tsp. olive oil

1 tsp. honey

Salt & pepper to taste

To Serve:

diced avocado

lime wedges

favorite salsa

spray oil as needed

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 425. For the tacos, dissolve the baking soda in the water and add it to a mixing bowl with the beef, spices, garlic, cilantro, green chilis, cheese, and tomatoes. Mix just until combined.

2. Warm the tortillas in a microwave for 30-60 seconds to warm them and make them more pliable. Line 2 sheet pans with parchment paper and coat them with a good layer of spray oil. Spread the meat mixture over 1 half of each tortilla. Fold them and place them on the oiled pans. Spray the top sides of the tacos with the oil and place in the oven to bake18-20 minutes flipping them over halfway through the cooking time.

3. As the tacos cook combine the ingredients for the sauce in small bowl. Serve the crispy tacos with the dipping sauce and any extra garnishes you like. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.