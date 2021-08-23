You may have edible plants in your yard that you are not aware of

There could be plants growing in your yard right now that are edible, and you don't even know it.

We asked Beuna Tomalino from Basil & Rose to come in and talk about some of the most common plants that are safe to eat.

She says that there are actually many edible plants in the wild in Utah. Those include the wild rose, purslane, currantred, and mallow.

Beuna says but always be absolutely sure to make a positive identification of plants before ingesting them, because some are toxic.

You also need to be sure that plants have not been exposed to toxic herbicides or other toxins before consuming.

Beuna teaches classes on edible plants, she leads herb walks, has books in her shop and even has card decks that can yelp you identify edible plants.

Basil & Rose is a cute shop in Bountiful that has unique gardening supplies, organic gardening products, and gardening classes.

They specialize in edible plants, herbs and home decor.

To learn more visit basilandrose.com.