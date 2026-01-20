You may not think that Frosted Flakes and chicken go together, but they do!

Hash Kitchen just rolled out some new menu items and one of them is a conversation starter -- a Frosted Flakes encrusted pickle-chicken with spicy pickle slaw on a brioche bun.

Chick Magnet Sandwich

Serves: 1

Includes: Fries, ketchup garnish

Ingredients

Sandwich

1 brioche bun

1 crispy fried chicken breast

2 oz pickle slaw

Pickle Slaw

1 lb cabbage slaw mix

1 oz jalapeños, deseeded and thinly sliced

1 oz shredded carrots

Pickle mayo (to taste)

Instructions

1. Prepare the Pickle Slaw

In a large bowl, combine cabbage slaw mix, sliced jalapeños, and shredded carrots.

Add pickle mayo and mix until fully incorporated.

Set aside chilled until ready to use.

2. Cook the Chicken

Heat fryer oil to temperature.

Fry the crispy chicken breast for 5–6 minutes, or until internal temperature reaches 160°F.

Remove from fryer and let rest briefly.

3. Toast the Bun

Toast both halves of the brioche bun on a flat-top until lightly golden.

4. Assemble the Sandwich

Place the crispy chicken breast on the bottom bun.

Finish with pickle slaw centered on top of the chicken.

Leave the sandwich open-faced, with the top bun slanted on top.

5. Plate

Plate on a lined tray or plate.

Serve with fries on the side and ketchup for dipping.

Hash Kitchen is known for turning breakfast and lunch into an experience, and this sandwich is no exception.

Other new menu items include globally inspired dishes like Hashouka and Mexicana Pupusas.

There are also brand new drinks:

· Bright purple Ube Matcha and Ube Lattes (hot or iced)

· Fresh-pressed green and ginger juices

· Immunity shots and hydration boosts guests can add to any drink

You can find more information at hashkitchen.com.