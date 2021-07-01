You never "schedule" car breakdowns, so AAMCO is here to help in more ways than one

Watch
Posted at 1:58 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 15:58:35-04

You never "schedule" a car breakdown, and it's never a good time for it to happen, especially when you're on a road trip.

Before you leave for a vacation or staycation, make sure your car is ready for the travel.

AAMCO fixes transmissions, but so much more including free air conditioning checks for the hot summer months.

Right now they're also offering $250 off any transmission rebuild and 50 percent of transmission service.

And, because you're probably not planning on repairs they offer no credit needed financing and AAMCO credit cards so you can pay over time.

AAMCO also offers free towing if you break down on the road.

Visit AAMCOutah.com to find a location near you.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
