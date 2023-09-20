You probably have your Costa Vida faves, but how about "Costa-mizing" them?

Everyone has the menu items at Costa Vida that they order them over and over again.

But, Jenny found out from Costa Vida expert Shannon Sutter, that you can still have your faves and Costa-mize them too!

Shannon showed her four hacks to try!

First, you can order a cheese quesadilla and dress it up with the toppings that usually come on the salads. How about fresh onions, jalapenos and cilantro on top? Yum!

Second, when you get chips and queso, make it loaded! You can add some sweet pork to the cheesy mixture and guac on top!

Third, everyone loves the Costa ranch dressing, but Shannon says you can kick it up a notch by adding salsa roja on top. Use it as a dressing and a dip!

Fourth, after the spicy mixtures, cool your taste buds down with a Costa float. Just get a root beer and add in horchata on top. Horchata is a cinnamon, rice, creamy drink. It tastes just like a root beer float.

With 93 locations across the U.S. and Canada, you can find one near you. Visit costavida.com for more information.