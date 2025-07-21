You still have time to donate to America First Credit Union's Backpack Bonanza

95 percent of public school teachers spend their own money on school supplies without being reimbursed.

And, in the U.S., the average parent spends roughly $875 on school supplies each year.

If families can't afford that, students can feel overwhelmed, embarrassed and unprepared for learning.

America First Charitable Foundation's Backpack Bonanza supports hundreds of children each year — and you still have time to help!

America First members, employees, and community members are able to donate supplies to the Backpack Bonanza program through collection boxes at many convenient branch locations.

Items needed include binders, folders, pencil boxes, backpacks, paper & notebooks, colored pencils, glue sticks, markers, crayons, highlighters, rulers, and scissors.

You can also donate money to support this effort. Members can donate through online banking or mobile banking by transferring funds to account number #5502281, select savings account, last name: AFCU.

Non-AFCU members can donate at americafirst.com/donate.

Donations are tax-deductible.

The goal is the raise enough money and supplies to donate 1,500 backpacks with supplies to schools and organizations across the state.

Dave Nellis, Director of Public Relations at America First Credit Union says, ". We believe that every child deserves access to the necessary resources to thrive academically and reach their full potential."

You can find more information at americafirst.com.