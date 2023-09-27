You still have time to donate to our "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign

Chances are you can remember your favorite childhood book. But, what if you didn't have one?

The reality is, some children don't have books in the home.

That's why every year, FOX 13 and the Scripps Howard Fund with help from Cyprus Credit Union partner with local schools to reach under-served children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years.

The goal is to ensure that every partner Title 1 school receives 10 books per student each year since that has been identified as the baseline number of books needed to help children learn to read.

Amanda Morton, with Cyprus Credit Union, says reading sets kids up for a successful life and getting into the habit of reading starts early in life.

You still have time to donate, and change a child's life. Donations are welcome through Saturday, September 30, 2023.

If you would like to donate to the "If You Give A Child a Book...", text FOX13READS to 50155 or visit fox13now.com/giveabook .

