Watch Now
The Place

Actions

You still have time to see The Grinch before Christmas

Merry Grinchmas!
We had a special visitor on the show today -- The Grinch!
Posted at 1:53 PM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 15:53:47-05

He's the Christmas character you love to hate — The Grinch!

The Grinch stopped by The PLACE on Friday, and you still have time to catch a picture with him as well.

He'll be at Valley Fair Mall in West Valley City on Friday, December 23 and Saturday, December 24, 2022, both days from 2pm - 6pm.

The Grinch is also available for your parties and events. But, he is booked out 12 months in advance, so if you have an event in 2023, book now!

Call 385-515-4466, email utahgrinch@gmail.com or visit @batzentertainment.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere