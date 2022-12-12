You will smell and taste flavors like graham crackers in this new whiskey

Get to know this new whiskey from High West Distilling.

It's 100 percent High West distilled American single malt whiskey made right here in Utah.

The average age of the whiskey is about four-and-a-half years.

You can smell and taste graham cracker, peanut brittle and red fruit flavors too.

It is delicious from the first sip until the last. You can drink it neat or on the rocks or even in a cocktail like the Old Fashioned, which High West serves 60,000 of every single year.

You can try it for yourself at the High West Saloon in Historic Park City or at the High West Distillery in Wanship.

You can learn more at highwest.com.