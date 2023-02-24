You won't have to "stop, skip or mute" these shows

Jon and James Cooper are brothers who started Cooper Home in late 2022.

Their mission is to have a place where parents can feel confident the stories their kids are watching are meaningful and wholesome.

They say you'll never have to "stop, skip or mute".

Jon and James joined us with a preview of shows your family can expect in the near future.

"Aquaphobic" tells the story of a human with a disease with magical side effects. She turns into a mermaid!

"Fairytale Club" follows middle school girls who team up with Little Red Riding Hood to find fairy tale characters that have escaped into the real world.

You can find more about upcoming shows here.

You can learn more at cooperhomeentertainment.com.