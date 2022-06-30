You won't regret a day spent fishing with Fish Heads Fly shop in beautiful Heber Valley.

Located on Main Street, the shop is just five minutes from the Middle Provo River, which is a premier blue-ribbon trout fishery.

They also take tours to other rivers including the Lower Provo and even some secret waters away from the crowds.

Fish Heads Fly Shop is locally-owned, and can outfit you, get you the gear and hook you up with a guide to make your experience elevated, whether you're an experienced fisher already, or have never thrown a line into the water at all.

Their fishing guides are on the water every day and have a passion for fishing that they share with their customers ages 8 and up.

For more information call them at 435-657-2010 or visit fishheadsflyshop.com.

