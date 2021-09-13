Watch
You won't want to skip the Creative Arts area of the Utah State Fair

You won't want to miss the Creative Arts part of the Utah State Fair!
Posted at 1:19 PM, Sep 13, 2021
Monday, September 13 is Fox 13 Night at the Utah State Fair!

You can save $5.00 on admission by going to fox13now.com/contests and getting the code.

The Utah State Fair is the biggest and longest running event in the state.

The Fair highlights Utah's agricultural history, and also focuses on family fun and food!

You'll find exciting rides and entertainment too.

You don't want to miss the Creative Arts center that's filled with handmade items.

That's where the butter sculpture is on display too.

The Fair runs through September 19. For more information please go to: utahstatefair.com.

