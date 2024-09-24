Watch Now
You'll absolutely want to visit Cross E Ranch's Fall Festival this year

(The Place Advertiser) - From a pumpkin patch to a maze and yummy apple cider donuts, you won't want to miss Cross E Ranch's Fall Festival.
Posted

You absolutely want to add Cross E Ranch to your fall bucket list.

Come see farm animals, pick pumpkins, enjoy kid-friendly activities and delicious donuts.

The corn maze and pig races are a big attraction!

Cross E Ranch is a working cattle ranch that hosts public festivals in the spring and fall to share agriculture with the community!

The fall festival is happening now through October 30, 2024 everyday, except Sundays.

Passes and single day tickets are available online. Tickets are required.

For more information, visit crosseranch.com

