You'll be able to get a behind-the-scenes look at GENTRI with a new documentary

The Gentlemen's Trio, GENTRI, is going to be giving their fans a behind-the-scenes look at the musical group, through a documentary that's being filmed now.

It will focus on the roles "The Gents" portrayed seven years ago in the musical Les Misérables, and are now reprising!

Brad Robins plays Marius, Bradley Quinn plays Enjolras and Casey Elliot plays Jean Val Jean. The production at Hale Centre Theatre is the only one of "Les Mis" going on right now in the whole world.

GENTRI will be releasing the documentary over the coming weeks and months on social media at @GENTRI on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.