You'll probably spot some of Utah's scenic locations in upcoming films and shows.

Virginia Pearce, Director of the Utah Film Commission, says four new productions have been approved for state film incentives, which will generate an estimated economic impact of $7.8 million and about 300 new jobs.

They are: "The Promised Land", "Homestead" "Deck the Walls" and "Curse of Crom 2: Crom's Fury".

You can learn more at film.utah.gov.