You'll be transported to another world at Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point

Thanksgiving Point is filled with light at this time of year -- check out Luminaria.
Posted at 5:14 PM, Dec 07, 2021
Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point will transport you to a magical world filled with all the sights, sounds and smells of the holidays.

You'll take an enchanting walk through Ashton Gardens on a one-way path that guides you past a light and music show to a 120 foot tree all lit up!

There's also a nativity scene with 35 monument-sized bronze sculptures depicting scenes of Jesus Christ from the new Testament.

You won't want to miss having some hot chocolate a sweets from the gift boutique, interactive game areas and more.

For dates and times please visit thanksgivingpoint.org/events/luminaria.

