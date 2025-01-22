Watch Now
You'll feel like you're living in a video game when you visit "Jurassic Jungle"

Mountain America Jurassic Jungle at Thanksgiving Point
Jenny Hardman takes us to the newest exhibit at Thanksgiving Point.
Mountain America Jurassic Jungle is now open at the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point -- and it will make you feel like you've taken a giant leap back in time.

Jurassic Jungle is the seventh venue at Thanksgiving Point and features a five-story prehistoric playground, the largest in Utah.

It has eight slides, including a five-story corkscrew slide.

Guests will feel like they're living in a video game as they immerse themselves in the interactive elements like launching food into a hungry T. Rex's mouth or fixing the teeth of a sleeping Spinosaurus. You can also escape a volcanic eruption as you play Floor is Lava.

Guests wear data wristbands that can be scanned at different beacons throughout the experience and if you find enough beacons, you'll get a prize from the Base Camp Gift Shop.

Jurassic Jungle is open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 8pm.

For more information please visit thanksgivingpoint.org.

