You'll feel like you're living in a video game when you visit "Jurassic Jungle"

Mountain America Jurassic Jungle is now open at the Museum of Ancient Life at Thanksgiving Point -- and it will make you feel like you've taken a giant leap back in time.

Jurassic Jungle is the seventh venue at Thanksgiving Point and features a five-story prehistoric playground, the largest in Utah.

It has eight slides, including a five-story corkscrew slide.

Guests will feel like they're living in a video game as they immerse themselves in the interactive elements like launching food into a hungry T. Rex's mouth or fixing the teeth of a sleeping Spinosaurus. You can also escape a volcanic eruption as you play Floor is Lava.

Guests wear data wristbands that can be scanned at different beacons throughout the experience and if you find enough beacons, you'll get a prize from the Base Camp Gift Shop.

Jurassic Jungle is open Monday through Saturday from 9am to 8pm.

For more information please visit thanksgivingpoint.org.

