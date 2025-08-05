You'll feel like you're visiting Mars at the sand dunes at Sand Hollow State Park

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to visit Mars, just take a trip to Sand Mountain at Sand Hollow State Park.

Morgan Saxton visited the sand dunes there on our Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE.

It's fun to get to the "dunes with a view" on a guided tour from Sand Hollow Rentals.

Andrew Crane took her to an area called the diving board, even though there's no water below! He explained it got its name because the rock formation is the shape of a diving board.

Another popular spot on a tour is Top of the World, where you can see almost everything in the area.

Sand Hollow Rentals offers 2-seat and 4-seat off-road vehicles, and you can drive them yourself after a quick safety lesson.

They accommodate small and large groups alike.

They are the only concessions inside Sand Hollow State Park and can find more at sandhollowrentals.com.

Be sure to pack plenty of water and snacks in your Lifetime cooler, so you can just have fun without worrying about a thing.