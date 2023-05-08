You'll find all the new Spring trends at böhme at City Creek Center

böhme at City Creek Center is filled with the latest Spring trends.

In fact böhme helped Jenny and Morgan get dressed for the special City Creek Center show.

Jenny was wearing wide leg pants and a darling shirt and Morgan was in a flowing dress.

Alexa Roche, the Field Supervisor for böhme joined them with some more fashion trends.

One of them is crochet. You can use open knit over-pieces and pants for a swim cover-up, or wear a crocheted top with jeans. Alexa says two-piece sets are very in fashion this year. She says, "Crochet is going to add a flare to your style this season that sets you apart."

Linens have been around for a long time but they are definitely still here for this Spring season. Whether it is a two piece matching set, a tight top or bodysuit with flowy linen bottoms, or a linen button down with some denim, linens should be a staple in everybody's wardrobe.

Cargo anything is popular this Spring, but cargo denim specifically in all washes, distressing, and different hems and styles are hot! Mid-rise pants are coming back fast and you'll see a lot of that this season. The trendiest are even rocking low-rise.

A newer fun trend that böhme is highlighting is the bubble hem dress. The Makayla bubble hem midi dress is available in store and online. Alexa says, "It is a classic black go-to dress with a unique flare on it that will stand out." You will see more styles like this more and more in stores and all over, and it's sure to stick around! In the dress category overall though, you will see a lot of bolder styles, prints, and colors this year.

You can learn more about böhme by clicking here and visit shopcitycreekcenter for more information.