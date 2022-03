The Nature of Color will be at the Natural History Museum of Utah through August 14, 2022.

It's an interactive exhibit where you'll have a magical time exploring color.

There are rooms from the color wheel that will help you learn how color works.

Some of the rooms even have live animals in them like a Rainbow Stag Beetle, a Leaf-Tailed Gecko (that you actually have to hunt to find) and Poison Dart Frogs that aren't poison if you don't eat them.

You can learn more at nhmu.utah.edu.