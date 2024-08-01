You'll have a vacation every weekend in this travel trailer

You'll have a vacation every weekend for the entire family in this Cherokee Grey Wolf travel trailer at Parris RV.

Morgan Saxton took a tour of if at the Payson location of Parris RV. Owner Bret Parris says you won't believe the space in this model!

In addition to double-size bunks, there's also a queen bed with wardrobes on either side in the front private bedroom.

The U-shaped dinette slide will seat everyone comfortably for a meal or a game. Then, you can slide it out, to open up the interior even more.

The rear entry door leads right into the full bath allowing easy access from outside.

For all of your outdoor gear, you will find the outside storage compartments handy!

Brett says you will travel in confidence with the premium wheel packages, seamless roofing membrane with heat reflectivity, Power Gear frame technology with space-saver rail design, and Cherokee back-up camera system.

You can find more information at ParrisRV.com.