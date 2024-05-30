You'll have everything you need for a comfortable camping trip in this toy hauler

You will have everything you need for a comfortable camping trip in this toy hauler!

Morgan Saxton visited Parris RV for a tour of the 2024 Highland Ridge RV Open Range Conventional 25TH.

Brett Parris says you can unload your off-road toy easily from the cargo area for a fun day out on the trails.

Before you head out, fry up some eggs on the three burner cooktop in the fully-equipped kitchen.

Eat your meals at either the flip-up bar top with two stools, or at the rear convertible sofa and two chairs in the other side of the removable table.

There's a front private bedroom with a radius shower and a dual entry bathroom.

You won't feel cramped when you're relaxing with friends and family, and the residential vinyl flooring throughout is easy to clean.

Brett says these models also include an AM/FM/Bluetooth radio with indoor and outdoor speakers, a digital TV antenna plus roof-mounted A/C to keep you cool.

