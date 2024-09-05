You'll love the Utah State Fair more than ever before!

The Utah State Fair is in full swing! You can go until September 15, 2024, but you won't want to miss out this year!

Jenny Hardman was at opening day of the Utah State Fair Thursday, and talked with one of the must-see acts of the year — The Flying Royals.

They are a troupe of Trapeze artists and students of one of the country's premier Circus schools.

They are a multi-generational performers, and come from all over the country as well as all over the world.

In addition to Trapeze, they also perform juggling, trampoline acrobatics too.

Click here for the schedule for The Flying Royals.

When you go to the fair, go hungry! This year there's everything to satisfy your appetite.

Some of the highlights this year include Al Pastor Pineapple, SPAM fries, Maple Chicken Funnel Cake, Flaming Hot Cheeto Nachos, Funeral Twisted Potatoes and Pizza on a Stick.

You can learn everything about the fair food here.

And go to utahstatefair.com for more information and to buy tickets.

