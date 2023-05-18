You'll love this Southern barbecue at Hog & Tradition

You'll love the Southern BBQ menu at Hog & Tradition inside The Local Market & Bar.

That's a 7,500 square-foot downtown collective of seven artisan food vendors, a craft bar and event space.

Chef Geoff Patmides joined us in our kitchen to make one of the sandwiches on his new menu.

Chef Geoff says "We're rebranding to be more barbecue with Spanish Caribbean influence."

They offer sandwiches, sides and dessert, including the UN TIGRÈ (sandwich) made with smoked chicharron, smoked brisket, fried plantano mnaduro (sweet plantains), chipotle aioli, pickled onions and jalapeños and Goldy bbq sauce on a brioche sesame seed bun.

You can learn more about The Local here and follow Hog & Tradition @hogtraditionbbq.