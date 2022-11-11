You'll love to pet Lily -- she's got the softest fur ever!

Meet Lily (or Lizzy)- our Pet of the Week! She's only five months old, so she is known by both names, so you can pick any name you like.

She's a Pomeranian terrier and she's very friendly.

Lily would love to go to a home with another dog. She loves to play with dogs, cats and kids too.

She has been spayed, chipped, and is current on all her vaccinations.

Lily's breed is very low-shedding and she has such soft fur.

Her adoption fee is $400.

You can learn more and fill out an adoption application at hearts4paws.org.