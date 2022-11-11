Watch Now
The Place

Actions

You'll love to pet Lily -- she's got the softest fur ever!

Let's Find Lily a Home!
This sweet girl is still a pup so right now she's known as Lily and Lizzy...
Posted at 1:47 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 15:47:36-05

Meet Lily (or Lizzy)- our Pet of the Week! She's only five months old, so she is known by both names, so you can pick any name you like.

She's a Pomeranian terrier and she's very friendly.

Lily would love to go to a home with another dog. She loves to play with dogs, cats and kids too.

She has been spayed, chipped, and is current on all her vaccinations.

Lily's breed is very low-shedding and she has such soft fur.

Her adoption fee is $400.

You can learn more and fill out an adoption application at hearts4paws.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere