You'll never leave home again without these "Grab-and-Go" Travel Kits

These are perfect for travel or even just to keep in your car.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jun 21, 2022
Brooke Milne is a travel blogger who knows tips and tricks to get your family out the door for some fun times.

But, she says as a parent you need to be prepared. That's why she's created Grab-and-Go Essential Travel Kits.

Want to take a peek inside?

Small Medicine Organizer
-small enough to throw in a small bag or fanny pack
-Label and can include:
1. Ibuprofen or Tylenol
2. Activated Charcoal - never travel without it
3. Benadryl in capsule form
4. Gas-X
5. Wellness formula or Airborne
6. Digestive Enzyme
7. Sleep-aid
8. Band-aids

Medium Medicine Organizer
-You label and there is room for blister packs or even first aid
-Can include:
1. Dayquil/Nyquil
2. Anti-diarrheal
3. Mucinex - Strongest version behind the pharmacy counter
4. bigger quantities of meds from your small pack

Extra Essentials Kit
-Brooke prefers a medium to large clear zippered pouch but a plastic bag will work
-Can include
1. Tide pen
2. Wisps disposable toothbrushes
3. tissues
4. Nasal allergy spray
5. Blisstick - frictions stick to prevent blisters
6. Sea-bands for nausea
7. Anti-bacterial wipes
8. Little hair kit - bobby pins, hair ties, etc..
9. Active skin repair - amazing for rashes, burns, minor cuts or scrapes

For a link to buy anything Brooke showed us, click here.

Follow Brooke on her blog lookitsbrooke.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
