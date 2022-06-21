Brooke Milne is a travel blogger who knows tips and tricks to get your family out the door for some fun times.
But, she says as a parent you need to be prepared. That's why she's created Grab-and-Go Essential Travel Kits.
Want to take a peek inside?
Small Medicine Organizer
-small enough to throw in a small bag or fanny pack
-Label and can include:
1. Ibuprofen or Tylenol
2. Activated Charcoal - never travel without it
3. Benadryl in capsule form
4. Gas-X
5. Wellness formula or Airborne
6. Digestive Enzyme
7. Sleep-aid
8. Band-aids
Medium Medicine Organizer
-You label and there is room for blister packs or even first aid
-Can include:
1. Dayquil/Nyquil
2. Anti-diarrheal
3. Mucinex - Strongest version behind the pharmacy counter
4. bigger quantities of meds from your small pack
Extra Essentials Kit
-Brooke prefers a medium to large clear zippered pouch but a plastic bag will work
-Can include
1. Tide pen
2. Wisps disposable toothbrushes
3. tissues
4. Nasal allergy spray
5. Blisstick - frictions stick to prevent blisters
6. Sea-bands for nausea
7. Anti-bacterial wipes
8. Little hair kit - bobby pins, hair ties, etc..
9. Active skin repair - amazing for rashes, burns, minor cuts or scrapes
For a link to buy anything Brooke showed us, click here.
Follow Brooke on her blog lookitsbrooke.com.