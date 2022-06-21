Brooke Milne is a travel blogger who knows tips and tricks to get your family out the door for some fun times.

But, she says as a parent you need to be prepared. That's why she's created Grab-and-Go Essential Travel Kits.

Want to take a peek inside?

Small Medicine Organizer

-small enough to throw in a small bag or fanny pack

-Label and can include:

1. Ibuprofen or Tylenol

2. Activated Charcoal - never travel without it

3. Benadryl in capsule form

4. Gas-X

5. Wellness formula or Airborne

6. Digestive Enzyme

7. Sleep-aid

8. Band-aids

Medium Medicine Organizer

-You label and there is room for blister packs or even first aid

-Can include:

1. Dayquil/Nyquil

2. Anti-diarrheal

3. Mucinex - Strongest version behind the pharmacy counter

4. bigger quantities of meds from your small pack

Extra Essentials Kit

-Brooke prefers a medium to large clear zippered pouch but a plastic bag will work

-Can include

1. Tide pen

2. Wisps disposable toothbrushes

3. tissues

4. Nasal allergy spray

5. Blisstick - frictions stick to prevent blisters

6. Sea-bands for nausea

7. Anti-bacterial wipes

8. Little hair kit - bobby pins, hair ties, etc..

9. Active skin repair - amazing for rashes, burns, minor cuts or scrapes

For a link to buy anything Brooke showed us, click here.

Follow Brooke on her blog lookitsbrooke.com.