You'll probably cook a lot of holiday meals, so why not eat out or order to-go before and after?

Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with some tasty suggestions for dine-in or take-out.

OAK Wood Fire Kitchen - Draper

PAPA JUAN - Carne asada, fresno chile, chipotle crema, cilantro, radish, pickled onions

FRIED CHEESE CURDS - Beehive cheddar, tomato jam

GORGONZOLA STEAK SALAD - Mixed greens, tomato, pickled onion, gorgonzola, bacon, buttermilk herb dressing

Spencer's For Steaks and Chops – Salt Lake City

8OZ WAGYU FILET topped with LOBSTER SCAMPI

BACON SCALLOPS

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

You can get more foodie findings by visiting Chase on Social Media: TikTok "SLCFOODIE", Instagram "SLCFOODIE" and Facebook "SALT LAKE FOODIE"