You'll probably cook a lot of holiday meals, so why not eat out or order to-go before and after?

Salt Lake Foodie checks out Oak Wood Fire Kitchen &amp; Spencer's For Steaks and Chops.
Posted at 6:37 PM, Dec 05, 2021
Chase from Salt Lake Foodie joined us with some tasty suggestions for dine-in or take-out.

OAK Wood Fire Kitchen - Draper
PAPA JUAN - Carne asada, fresno chile, chipotle crema, cilantro, radish, pickled onions
FRIED CHEESE CURDS - Beehive cheddar, tomato jam
GORGONZOLA STEAK SALAD - Mixed greens, tomato, pickled onion, gorgonzola, bacon, buttermilk herb dressing

Spencer's For Steaks and Chops – Salt Lake City
8OZ WAGYU FILET topped with LOBSTER SCAMPI
BACON SCALLOPS
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

