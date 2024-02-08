You'll score a touchdown at your "Big Game" party with this recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Pepperoni Pizza Dip with Crostini.

For the Dip:

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

2/3 c. sour cream

1 tsp. + 1/2 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 c. favorite marinara sauce

8 oz. shredded mozzarella

15 lg. pepperoni slices

1/3 c. grated parmesan cheese

For the Crostini:

1 loaf French baguette

1/2 c. olive oil

Kosher salt and pepper

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Spray a 7x11 baking dish with non-stick spray. Line a baking sheet with parchment or silicone mat.

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the cream cheese, sour cream and Italian seasoning with a hand mixer. Evenly spread the mixture on the prepared baking dish.

3. Top the cream cheese mixture with the marinara sauce. Follow that with the mozzarella cheese and then evenly layer the pepperoni over the entire thing. Place it in the oven to bake 15-20 minutes. You can broil it the last couple of minutes if you like to brown the cheese.

4. As the dip cooks, cut the baguette into ¼ inch slices. Arrange the slices on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle the olive oil to cover the pieces of baguette. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and place in the oven to bake with the dip. Toast the bread 7-10 minutes or until the bread is toasty and beginning to brown.

5. Remove the dip and crostini from the oven. Sprinkle the parmesan cheese and ½ tsp. of Italian seasoning over the dip. Serve the dip hot with the crostini. Enjoy!

You can get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

