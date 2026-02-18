You'll soon see the face of an 11-year-old Utah girl on cereal boxes!

Kendalyn Illu was chosen by the Children's Miracle Network to be the face of the network, representing 170 hospitals nationwide in 2026.

Kendalyn has been a patient at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital since she was born.

She was diagnosed with chronic intestinal pseudo-obstruction (CIPO), a rare gastrointestinal disorder that can cause severe complications.

She has complete intestinal failure and is unable to eat, so she receives nutrition through a central line that helps her grow and live an active life.

Kendalyn still takes ballet lessons, goes to Disneyland and plays with her friends and she always has a positive attitude.

She is often seen with her medical alert dog Reggie, a standard poodle who often wears a blue or pink vest, pink bows and painted toenails.

She's interested in becoming a veterinarian, a doctor, or a child life specialist.

On Friday, February 13, 2026, Kendalyn's school, Bluff Ridge Elementary, announced the honor to her classmates during an assembly where she was presented an official Children's Miracle Network medal.

You'll see the General Mills cereal boxes in May, and in Costco stores nationwide.

For more information visit intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/primary-childrens-salt-lake-city.

