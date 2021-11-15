You'll want this recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff on your Thanksgiving table

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Spiral Sweet Potato Bake

Ingredients

2-3 lbs. sweet potatoes or yams, all about the same size, not too big

2 tbsp. butter, melted

1 tsp. garlic, minced

2 tbsp. olive oil, divided, plus a little extra to coat the skillet

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. fresh rosemary, chopped

Extra rosemary sprig for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Brush a 9-10 inch cast-iron skillet with olive oil. Using a mandolin, carefully cut the potatoes 1/8 inch thick.

2. Place the sliced potatoes in a large mixing bowl. Add in the butter, garlic, 1 tbsp. of the olive oil, salt, pepper, and rosemary. Toss to combine. Layer the slices in the skillet in a circular pattern, overlapping the slices and starting from the outside and working toward the center.

3. Cover with foil and place in the oven to bake for 30 minutes. Remove them from the oven, turn the oven up to 450. Brush the entire thing with the remaining olive oil. Place them back in the oven to bake 20 more minutes or until the tops are browning and beginning to get crispy.

4. Remove from the oven, garnish with a sprig of rosemary. Serve and enjoy!

