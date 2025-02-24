You'll want to check out these top products in beauty, food and literature

Dawn McCarthy- Beauty & Lifestyle Advisor of Dawn’s Corner joined us in studio to share a few or her Top Products in Beauty, Food, and Literature that you are going to want to check out in 2025.

First up, "Alycat and the Copycat" by Alysson Bourque. This new book in the Alycat Series includes STEM themes, plus instructions for making your own glitter volcano.

Ivy's Reserve is an award-winning cheese and butter from Somerset, England. The recipes have been made by the same family for more than a century.

Next is Hidden Foods Co, a company created by the mom of a picky eater. Dawn brought her pancake mixes which are easy to make and full of nutrition.

Luseta Beauty combines luxury and affordability. Their Biotin & Collagen line help hair with hydration, volume and repair.

Lastly, TushToners At-Home Body Sculpting Machines promise to reduce inches at the waist, sculpt the jawline, reduce forehead wrinkles, reduce cellulite and more.

If you have questions about any of the products featured, email Dawn at Dawn@Dawnscorner.com.

