You'll want to make this steak on the grill for Memorial Day!

Grilled Tomahawk Steak

Ingredients

1 tomahawk ribeye steak

Kosher salt

2 tbsp. favorite steak seasoning

1 stick butter

3 garlic cloves, smashed

1 sprig fresh rosemary

Directions

1. Preheat your grill to high heat. Generously coat the steak with kosher salt on all sides.

2. Allow the steak to sit at room temperature for 1 hour. Wipe off the excess salt and pat the steak dry.

3. Season the steak on both sides with the steak seasoning. Sear the steak for 2 minutes each side to get some good grill marks. Lower the temperature of your grill to low where the temperature inside the grill maintains 225-250. Move the steak over indirect heat, insert a meat thermometer probe and close the lid.

4. Melt the butter with the smashed garlic and rosemary. Use a grill brush to baste the steak with the butter a few times during cooking. Also flip the steak every 10 minutes or so to promote even cooking.

5. Slowly cook until the interior of the steak reaches 10 degrees before your desired doneness.

6. 125-130 for rare, 130-135 for medium rare, 135-140 for medium, 145-150 for medium well, and 155-160 for well done.

7. Remove the steak from the grill and rest at least 10 minutes before slicing. Slice and enjoy!

