You'll want to save this recipe for your 4th of July cookout

Smith's Chef Jeff shows us how to prepare Grilled Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce.
Posted at 1:32 PM, Jun 28, 2021
Chef Jeff from Smith's joined us with a recipe you'll want to save for your 4th of July cookout.

Grilled Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients

  • 1-2 lb. Flank Steak
  • Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste
  • 1 ½ c. packed fresh parsley leaves
  • ½ c. packed fresh cilantro leaves
  • ¼ c. fresh oregano leaves (sub 1 tsp. dried oregano)
  • 1 shallot, roughly chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 3 tbsp. red wine vinegar
  • 2 tbsp. lemon juice
  • ¼ tsp. sugar
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • ¼ tsp. red pepper flake
  • ¾ c. extra virgin olive oil

Directions
1. Preheat your grill to med-high heat. Season your flank steak liberally with salt, pepper, and garlic powder on both sides. Once your grill is hot, add the steak and cook for 6 minutes per side. Remove from the grill and rest at least 6 minutes before slicing.
2. Make the chimichurri sauce by adding the parsley, cilantro, oregano, shallot, garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, salt, and red pepper flake to a blender or food processor. Pulse a few times until the mixture forms a sauce. Pour into a bowl for serving.
3. Once the steak is rested, slice in strips against the grain and top with the chimichurri sauce. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

