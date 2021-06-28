You'll want to save this recipe for your 4th of July cookout

Chef Jeff from Smith's joined us with a recipe you'll want to save for your 4th of July cookout.
Grilled Flank Steak with Chimichurri Sauce
Ingredients
- 1-2 lb. Flank Steak
- Salt, pepper, and garlic powder to taste
- 1 ½ c. packed fresh parsley leaves
- ½ c. packed fresh cilantro leaves
- ¼ c. fresh oregano leaves (sub 1 tsp. dried oregano)
- 1 shallot, roughly chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, smashed
- 3 tbsp. red wine vinegar
- 2 tbsp. lemon juice
- ¼ tsp. sugar
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. red pepper flake
- ¾ c. extra virgin olive oil
Directions
1. Preheat your grill to med-high heat. Season your flank steak liberally with salt, pepper, and garlic powder on both sides. Once your grill is hot, add the steak and cook for 6 minutes per side. Remove from the grill and rest at least 6 minutes before slicing.
2. Make the chimichurri sauce by adding the parsley, cilantro, oregano, shallot, garlic, vinegar, lemon juice, sugar, salt, and red pepper flake to a blender or food processor. Pulse a few times until the mixture forms a sauce. Pour into a bowl for serving.
3. Once the steak is rested, slice in strips against the grain and top with the chimichurri sauce. Enjoy!
You can find more recipes at: smithsfoodanddrug.com.