You'll want to try all four flavors every single week at Cookie Co.

Cookie Co. is known for its signature cookies made with high quality ingredients and baked to perfection following signature and proprietary recipes.

Elise Thomas co-founded the company with her husband in the height of the pandemic in California.

Elise started baking cookies using her personal recipes with real eggs, real butter and real cane sugar in her home. She'd prepare hundreds of boxes every week for driveway pick-up.

Now Cookie Co has not only grown into a brick-and-mortar store, but it's also expanding with franchises here in Utah.

Victoria Stephens owns a store in Utah and says they offer rotating flavors each week like: Chocolate Chip, Lemon Bar, Snickerdoodle, and Whoopie Pie. (You can always get the OG: Chocolate Chip).

The mission of Cookie Co is to be a symbol of happiness, comfort, and hope in every town they're in.

They believe each local cookie shop can help their communities thrive together.

For more information please visit cookieco.com.