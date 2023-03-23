Young sisters use skills to design sneakers for celebrities

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have asked for custom sneakers from these two sisters — Casey and Sophie Beres.

Brushed by Sophh started a short three years ago.

"I came across a large retailer that sold custom painted sneakers," explained Sophie, the artist behind the business. She was disappointed to learn it was an iron-on sticker, so after peeling it off she painted the design on the shoe herself and posted it to social media.

"We got a really good response," Sophie said. "That's kind of where it all started."

They are an online art shop offering completely customizable pieces.

According to their website, their mission is to bring "personalized style to everyone's closet."

FOX13's Morgan Saxton caught up with the pair about their success.

"The initial response was so great," said Casey who focuses on the marketing and content arm of the business.

What started in a small closet, now sells custom sneakers to top celebrities like Khloe Kardashian, Jojo Siwa, and Demi Lovato.

"It feels unreal," Sophie said. "Never something I thought would happen in a million years."

