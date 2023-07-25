Younique is celebrating 10 years in business by sponsoring a benefit run

Younique was founded in 2012 with a mission to uplift, empower, and validate women across the globe.

The brand has now taken high-quality cosmetics and skin care products to 19 countries.

Younique was created with the dream of helping women lift and empower other women from all walks of life.

That's why Younique proudly donates 10 perdent of profits from the sales of its products to Saprea, local nonprofit aimed at liberating individuals and society from child sexual abuse.

Saprea has helped thousands of women and their families move forward and heal.

In honor of Younique's 10th anniversary, they are sponsoring a 10-Year 10K: Break the Silence Benefit Run for Saprea.

It is Thursday, July 27, 2023 beginning at Memory Grove at 7am and looping through City Creek Canyon Road in Salt Lake City.

The 10K/5K walk run coincides with Younique's 2023 Convention, an event held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The annual convention will celebrate '10 Years of YOU' and is expected to host thousands of participants from around the world.

A portion of proceeds from the run will go to Saprea, a Utah nonprofit leading the charge to end child sexual abuse.

The public is invited to join the benefit race by registering at 10year10k.com. The entry fee is $40 for the 10K, and $30 for the 5K.

You can find more information about Younique's cosmetics and skin care at youniqueproducts.com.