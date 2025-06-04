Your dad will love the special offerings on Father's Day at Copper Canyon Grill House & Tavern

Copper Canyon Grill House & Tavern, located in the Radisson Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City, has a special menu planned for Father's Day.

Executive Chef Josh Lokken joined us in studio with a look at what he has planned for one weekend only — July 14 & 15, 2025.

Short Rib Sandwich & Potato Salad - $21 / Tender braised short rib layered with caramelized onions, melted provolone, and garlic aioli on a toasted bun. Served with a heart side of potato salad.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread - $18 / Crispy flatbread topped with smoked chicken, tangy BBQ sauce, and sweet red onions - a bold twist on a backyard classic.

Ice Cream Sunday - $12 / Your choice of chocolate, vanilla, or swirl, drizzled with rich chocolate sauce and crowned with Baileys whipped cream and a cherry on top.

Chef Josh brings over 12 years of culinary experience to his new role, having joined Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown in 2022 as sous chef.

Previously, he served as executive sous chef for The SSA Group at the Denver Zoo, where he managed banquet production and led culinary teams.

There are also several events coming up that you'll want to put on your calendar:

Pups and Pints Trivia Night is a dog-themed trivia night at the Radisson Salt Lake City Downtown. This will be a monthly series and all the June dates are included below, so bring your pup or bring your friends for a fun weeknight culinary experience!

June 10 - Salt Flats Brewery Will Be Attending

June 17 - Salt Flats Brewery & BestFriends Will Be Attending

Jun 24 - Salt Flats Brewery Will Be Attending

#4. Copper Canyon Grill House & Tavern Reservations: Recommended due to limited seating. Bookings are available through OpenTable.

