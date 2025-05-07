Your dog's day of play could help save a life!

Dogtopia is a one-stop destination for doggie daycare, boarding, spa services and training.

Myhriah Young, Area Marketing Manager for Dotopia, joined us in studio, along with her therapy dog-in-training, Snuffaluffagus "The Fluffy" Young.

She says wen your pup comes in to Dogtopia, they not only have fun, but they are helping to save lives through Dogtopia's Foundation.

There are three pillars of that Foundation:

Service Dogs for Veterans: Dogtopia's activities and in-store events all go towards raising money towards a service dog for veterans. The Holladay location has been able to raise money for their first dog, Dean, who was rescued from a kill shelter to be trained for a veteran.

Therapy Dogs: Dogtopia is partnering with Pet Partners to coordinate teams of volunteers to become therapy dogs for schools, first responders, and other places where therapy dogs would be beneficial; Snuffy is the first!

Finally, Dogtopia is working on initiatives to work with more adults with autism. Myhriah says, "This is something we try to actively do and will continue to grow in the future."

Schedule a Meet & Greet today and know that your pup's day of fun can make a big difference in someone else's life!

Visit dogtopia.com to find a location near you.