Your energy bills can be lowered this summer with these great tips

You can do some things yourself to optimize the performance of your A/C this summer.

Your energy bills could be lower and your unit will run even cooler with these great tips from Action Plumbing Heating Air & Electric.

Action HVAC Manager says the first thing to do if you aren't getting cool air is to check your return vents to make sure they aren't blocked.

Remember that your furnace is working 12 months out of the year... and you need to change out the filters regularly.

Walk outside to the unit and make sure the condenser is free and clear of plants, weeds and other debris.

