Your family fun will be doubled in this Lance Camper travel trailer with the rear corner double-size bunks!

While the kids enjoy the bunk beds, you will enjoy the queen-size bed inside the front private bedroom.

The rear corner bathroom has everything you will need to get squeaky clean each morning including a shower skylight to let in some natural lighting.

You can comfortably enjoy eating your delicious meal at the U-shaped dinette, as well as transform into an extra sleeping space too!

With every Lance travel trailer you will appreciate the Azdel interior panel walls and block foam insulation, which allow you to confidently camp even when the weather isn't ideal, and because of the fresh water tank that has been enclosed, insulated, and heated, you never have to worry about your water supply freezing over.

These units feature LED interior lighting, a bath skylight, allowing for extra standing room and natural light, plus an exterior wash station to easily clean off your camping gear, and many more features.

The only thing you need to focus on is the fun that awaits you each time you take your Lance travel trailer out!

