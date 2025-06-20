Your family would love it if you brought "Carl's Jr." home

Carl's Jr. is only 15 weeks old, but he's ready to find his forever home.

He has very long legs and likes showing them off with a game of tag.

He loves chew toys, and is not a big cuddle bug during the day. But at night - different story! He'll find a spot on your legs or behind your back.

When Carl's Jr. gets really excited he will talk to you.

He's scheduled to be neutered in the next couple of weeks and he's up-to-date on vaccinations and chipped.

If you'd like to bring Carl's Jr. home, visit hearts4paws.com and fill out an application.

Hearts4Paws will be at the Taylorsville Petco on Saturday, June 21, 2025 from 1-4pm with adoptable dogs.