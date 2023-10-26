Watch Now
Your favorite pumpkin-shaped, olive-eyed, pepperoni pizza is back for Halloween!

$10 Jack O at Papa Murphy's
Posted at 1:28 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 16:17:01-04

This Halloween at Papa Murphy's, keep your family close and keep your pizza cutter closer.

Because your favorite pumpkin-shaped, olive-eyed, pepperoni pizza is back for another slice. And your oven is perfect for the baking.

Right now, get a Jack-O pizza for just $10 and bring your family's favorite slasher feast to life in your kitchen.

This playful, jack-o-lantern shaped pizza is only available during the month of October but keep an eye on Papa Murphy's menu for other seasonal specials and tasty treats at a Papa Murphy's near you!

Be sure to order the new Garlic Monkey Bread to go along with the pizza.

Papa Murphy's also has Cinnamon Monkey Bread with frosting new to their dessert menu.

For more information please visit papamurphys.com.

