Your furnace is a lot like your hairdryer

There are ways you can help your furnace work better.

Jenny Hardman went to Any Hour Services, the Home Service Partner of The PLACE, to talk with Mike Wilson.

He explained that your furnace has a big blower fan that is pulling cold air from the house and pushing it across the heat exchanger. That's how it warms your house.

Anything that gets in the way of the airflow causes your system to work harder than it needs to and even causes the furnace to shut off.

Mike compared it to your hairdryer. If you put your hand across the back, it will stop working.

Here are some things you can do to keep your furnace working:



Check your filter each month. You only need to replace it when it's dirty.

Make sure the vents are open around the house, open the doors.

Annual maintenance. Don't forget to schedule a professional to check it.

You can call Any Hour Services at 801-443-7540 or visit anyhourservices.com.