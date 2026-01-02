Your golf bag can now reflect your personal style

Golfers change their clubs, golf balls, even their swings -- so why shouldn't their bag change with them?

That's exactly what two Utahns wondered so they created "Afternoon", a game-changing golf bag featuring a unique two-piece modular design, including a core and interchangeable wraps that allow golfers to transform the look of their bags in seconds.

So, instead of just a piece of equipment, it's designed as a modern accessory that reflects a golfer's personal style.

Afternoon also makes an apparel line as well.

