Your golf bag can now reflect your personal style

Golfers change their clubs,, golf balls, even their swings -- so why shouldn't their bag change with them?
That's exactly what two Utahns wondered so they created "Afternoon", a game-changing golf bag featuring a unique two-piece modular design, including a core and interchangeable wraps that allow golfers to transform the look of their bags in seconds.

So, instead of just a piece of equipment, it's designed as a modern accessory that reflects a golfer's personal style.

Afternoon also makes an apparel line as well.

If you're interested in purchasing a bag, use code THEPLACE20 for 20 percent off at afternoongolf.com.

