Your home energy report could save you money

Heating and cooling can be the biggest consumers of energy in your home! Updating your HVAC system can help lower your bill and create a more comfortable home.

Have you received a home energy report, yet? It could help you save money with Wattsmart through Rocky Mountain Power.

There are several questions you'll want to consider when it's time to look into upgrading your HVAC system.

Do you experience hot or cold spots? This could be due to improper sizing of equipment or a malfunction in the system like a blocked duct, according to Jona Whitesides with Rocky Mountain Power.

Also changing the filter is one of the best things you can do to increase efficiency and performance for your system.

Homeowners should consider an upgrade if your system is 10 years or older and/or are experiencing multiple service calls a year to repair/replace parts.

"The benefits of upgrading can impact home comfort, lower energy bills and cleaner local air if a heat pump is utilized," Whitesides said.

Older systems only filter the air in your home when they are running. Heat pumps operate for longer periods at lower speeds, so the air in your home is being filtered more frequently.

Wattsmart.com is where you can find trusted contractors who are up to date on the latest technologies.

"This network of contractors are also rebate experts," Whitesides said, "They will help you navigate rebates that available from Rocky Mountain Power and other organizations."

Online you'll also find a handy home maintenance calendar to sync to your phone, more information about the rebates available from Rocky Mountain Power, and the trusted network of contractors that can get you started.

