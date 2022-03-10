Watch
Your kid can learn everything from BMX to parkour under one roof

KTR Indoor Action Sports Playground is for kids of all ages.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 16:14:40-05

KTR Indoor Action Sports Playground in Midvale offers a variety of movement classes designed to help kids get a little better every day at a variety of movement activities.

The classes are offered in everything from trampoline to BMX to scooter riding to parkour with highly trained coaches.

Every activity is designed to improve skill progression, coordination, balance, strength, agility, power, and speed.

KTR also hosts birthday parties, corporate events, private events and you can even rent the whole facility if you want.

To learn more visit: midvale.ktr-centers.com.

