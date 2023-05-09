Your kid could go to a summer camp with UVU Community Education

Utah Valley University (UVU) Community Education inspires a culture of lifelong learning through courses, workshops and camps.

During the summer, they also offer young camps for K-12. This year there will be more than 120 summer camps across the three UVU campuses in Orem, Lehi and Heber.

R.J. Willing, Senior Director of UVU Community Education says they expect to welcome more than 2,000 youth to the Orem campus alone this summer.

There are a variety of camps including Arts & Crafts, Coding, Cooking, Hobbies & Special Interests, Theater/ Performance, Robotics and Science and Engineering.

Emi is a mom who has enrolled her kids for summer camp at UVU for the past five years.

She says her 13-year-old loves songwriting. Her 11-year-old is all about Minecraft Mods. Her 10-year-old loves the Breakfast Basics Cooking. Her 9-year-old is all about LEGO League Robotics and her 7-year-old is into Rocket Science.

Emi says she loves the UVU camps because there really is something for every child and they are going to learn something. She says they're not just being entertained.

The camps work for busy parents because you can choose from morning or afternoon camps or you can enroll your child in a full day.

Early registration for the camps ends this Friday, May 12, 2023. Call 801.863.8012 or visit uvu.edu/ce/discover to enroll.