Your kids can take part in The Walk & Roll Challenge

The Walk & Roll Challenge is a Safe Routes program that rewards students K-8 with prizes for walking and biking to school.

Students track online the days they walked or biked to school (walking or biking to the bus counts) and then submit them online by the end of each month.

Parents who encourage their kids to walk or bike will also be entered into a separate drawing to incentivize their kids to participate.

Walking or biking not only benefits their health, but helps keep them and others safe.

One way to educate children and parents about pedestrian safety is through the Safe Routes Program.

Safe Routes is a UDOT program that encourages and educates children and parents on getting to and from school safely, specifically by walking or biking.

When it comes to teaching your child how to walk and bike safely, UDOT has wonderful online resources available.

That includes a map of your school's safe route - all you need to do is enter a location and school to find the safest route.

Be sure to be visible - do everything you can to make sure the drivers see you.

Obey the law - cross streets properly. Never risk jaywalking!

Never assume you have right of way - always look for cars in all directions.

Walk on sidewalks, if there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic.

Be alert - walking impaired or distracted is dangerous.

Safe Routes also puts on school assembles for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade to teach them safety tips.

You can learn more by going to saferoutes.utah.gov.

