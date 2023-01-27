Your Kids Will Fall in Love with This "Doc"

Your kids will love this "Doc". He's our Pet of the Week.

Doc is a seven-month-old lab basenji mix who is a very handsome boy.

He's a little shy when he first meets you but warms up quickly and will become your best friend in no time.

Doc loves children — he's love to have human siblings and is friendly with other dogs and cats too.

He loves to cuddle and is kennel and house trained.

Doc is neutered, chipped and current on all vaccinations.

His adoption fee is $300.

If you'd like to add Doc to your family, visit hearts4paws.org.