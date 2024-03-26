Your kids will love the new options in home entertainment this week

Entering its second season on Apple TV+ is the kids series "Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock." Based on the original series that ran from 1983 to 1987, this updated series continues the adventures of a group of cave-dwelling puppet creatures called Fraggles. Film Critic Tony Toscano says, "Fraggle Rock is a terrific kid's series that reeenforces the ideas of teamwork, friendship and compassion as the Fraggles go off on different adventures." He gives it an A and it's rated TV-G.

Streaming on Prime Video is the new faith-based family series "The Baxters." It stars Roma Downey. This new family drama, based on the bestselling novels from Karen Kingsbury, follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their adult children as their faith is tested as they navigate life's ups and downs. Tony says, "The Baxters is a heartwarming, compassionate and feel-good series. If you're looking for a show with those qualities, "The Baxters" will fill the bill." He gives it a B and it's not rated.

In selected theaters is the horror / thriller "Late Night with the Devil." In the film, a live television broadcast in 1977 goes horribly wrong, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms. Tony says, "Late Night with the Devil is one of the most original, well-acted and best filmed horror movies ever, making this a terrifically fun rollercoaster ride from beginning to end." He gives it an A and it's rated R.

